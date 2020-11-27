Everton seeking experienced midfielder deal, could be a free transfer

Everton got back to winning ways at the weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side had been on a dispiriting run following an excellent start to the campaign.

Having briefly topped the Premier League table, Everton lost to Southampton, Newcastle United, and Manchester United on the bounce.

Their 3-2 win over Fulham at the weekend will have boosted their spirits, ahead of a tough run of fixtures in December; they will play Chelsea, Leicester City, Arsenal, and Manchester City before the month is out.

The January transfer window is not exactly close by, then, given the amount of football to be played over the festive period, but it seems that possible signings are already being identified.

Sport Witness carries a report from Tuttotsport claiming that Sami Khedira could well be available soon enough.

Juventus are said to be working to terminate his contract and that means he could soon be available on a free transfer.

Khedira has gone on record about his desire to play in the Premier League and Everton are said to be considering a move for the Germany international, who has won 77 caps for his country.

Boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to add experience to his ranks and the 33-year-old is seen as a possible target.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Everton do not need any more midfielders.

It really feels as though that sentence has been written a thousand times over but they spent the summer reinforcing the centre of the pitch.

Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and James Rodriguez all moved to the club and they also have Fabian Delph, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, and Tom Davies.

That’s eight midfielders.

Adding a ninth, especially one who is ageing, makes absolutely no sense whatsoever.

