Man Utd in talks with winger's agent over possible summer deal

Manchester United had a busy summer transfer window.

Following the signing of Donny van de Beek from Ajax, the summer window was characterised by inactivity.

In the final week of the window, though, something of a trolley dash took place, as they brought in Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles and agreed deals for Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri.

That came after the disappointment of failing to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

As that happened, there were also links with AC Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu, though they didn’t come to anything.

Still, it appears that the deal could be revived.

Sport Witness carries a report from Tuttosport claiming that his agent is in talks with United over a possible deal.

Calhanoglu has a contract that expires at the end of the season and his salary demands are making a contract extension at Milan difficult.

He wants around €7m (£6.2m) per season, which equates to around £121,000-per-week, and that’s causing an issue for Milan.

However, United could quite easily accommodate those wages into their wage bill, should they wish to.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would be an interesting deal.

United did not manage to bring Sancho in, so their attack is currently lacking some depth.

Bringing in Calhanoglu, who is still just 26, on a free transfer at the end of the season could be something approaching a masterstroke, given that he can play in attacking midfield, on the left, and on the right.

This is a player who is valued at £27m by Transfermarkt, and he would add depth and quality to the frontline.

In addition to that, United could also sign Sancho and pair the two up.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should make this deal a priority.

