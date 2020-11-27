We're just over 24 hours away from Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones Jr.

The two boxing legends will come face-to-face in an eight-round exhibition match in Los Angeles.

This evening, the two American stars partook in a ceremonial weigh-in and it revealed that Tyson will be going into the fight the slightly heavier of the pair.

Iron Mike has weighed in at 220.4lbs, while Jones has come in at 210lbs.

Tyson's weight for the fight is 13lbs lighter than for his last professional fight against Kevin McBride in 2005.

The fight is on! The stare down was pretty intense as well...

There's been some confusion in the build-up to the fight with regards to the rules in place, most notably the claim that there would be no knockouts allowed.

However, that claim is now in doubt. Ryan Kavanaugh, co-owner of entertainment platform Triller who are hosting the fight, said, per Telegraph: "There could be a knockout and there will be one winner. Anyone who says there is going to be no judging or no winner either does not understand the rules or has their own agenda. Unquestionably. 100%.

"The only difference in this fight is the gloves are 12 ounces, there are eight rounds and the rounds are two minutes rather than three. That is it."

More to follow...

