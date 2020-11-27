Liverpool offered chance to snap up free agent in January

Liverpool’s defensive woes have been well documented.

The Reds have lost both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, robbing the Reds of their first-choice centre-back pairing.

The pair could be out for the remainder of the season and it has left manager Jurgen Klopp having to shuffle his squad both in the Premier League and the Champions League.

It has led to Fabinho playing at centre-back, along with youngster Rhys Williams.

And it has opened the door for agents to go to the Reds, offering defenders ahead of the January transfer window.

Sport Witness carries a report from Sport, claiming that one such centre-back who has been offered to the club is Ezequiel Garay.

Formerly of Valencia, the 34-year-old was released at the end of the 2019/20 season, meaning he could be signed on a free transfer.

Barcelona have also been offered his services, with Garay seen as an emergency option for both clubs.

He is an experienced player, having won 32 caps for Argentina, and battled injury woes throughout the 2019/20 season, missing a total of 195 days of football, with his most serious injury being a cruciate ligament rupture.

In total, he made 17 appearances in 2019/20.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is absolutely not the overall solution for Liverpool.

But having Garay in the squad could be better than not.

As it stands, the club have Joel Matip, Williams, and Nathaniel Phillips as their out-and-out centre-back options.

Bringing in Garay for nothing and handing him a short-term contract would, at the very least, give Klopp some more depth in defence.

There is no guarantee that he would stay fit but as a sporadic option, the 34-year-old could be a truly astute acquisition.

