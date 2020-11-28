Liverpool's progress under Jurgen Klopp has been quite remarkable.

In his five years with the club, the German manager has transformed the Reds from a side struggling to qualify for the Champions League into the very best in the world.

Liverpool won their sixth European Cup in 2018/19 under his rule, before securing their first ever Premier League crown the following season.

Klopp has worked miracles at Anfield and his impact at the club is about far more than just silverware.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager has masterminded an incredible squad overhaul in recent years and the numbers behind it are simply staggering.

Thanks to a study conducted by Bet Victor, we can reveal that Klopp has improved Liverpool's squad value by a whopping £667 million since taking charge, at a cost of just £114.2 million.

That means the Reds boss boasts an 'effective profit' total of £552.38 million, which is over £450 million more than any other active Premier League manager.

Let's take a look at the numbers for all 20 managers currently operating in the English top-flight...

The top 10

The bottom 10

Mikel Arteta (18th), Pep Guardiola (19th) and Jose Mourinho (20th) make up the bottom three, while Frank Lampard (10th) is the only other top six manager to feature in the upper half of the table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United sit in 13th, the Norwegian manager's 'effective profit' standing at -£69.41 million.

What makes Klopp's total all the more remarkable is the fact that the German has spent big during his time as manager, £479.57 million on new players to be exact.

But unlike other clubs, the majority of Klopp's acquisitions have actually increased in value since arriving at Anfield, especially in the cases of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The two African stars were signed for around £30 million each, but they're now both valued at £108 million on Transfermarkt.

To say Liverpool are a well run club these days is the understatement of all understatements.

