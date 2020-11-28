Last Friday, Cesc Fabregas reminded football fans that he's still a world-class footballer at the age of 33.

The Spanish midfielder came on at half-time with his AS Monaco side 2-0 down at home to Paris Saint-Germain and ended up masterminding a sensational comeback victory.

Monaco won 3-2 and Fabregas was at the heart of absolutely everything. He contributed an assist, scored the winning goal from the penalty spot and dictated the tempo of the entire second half.

It was a performance that evoked memories of the years when the Spaniard was dominating the Premier League in an Arsenal shirt.

Due to the high volume of Fabregas highlights whizzing through our head over the past eight days, we've simply had to pay tribute to the La Masia graduate in this week's edition of 'The Streets Won't Forget'.

The snippet of Fabregas' Arsenal career we're going to wax lyrical about is the 2009/10 campaign, when he was the Premier League's best player.

It was the the Spanish World Cup winner's first full season as captain of the north London side and to say he took the additional responsibility in his stride is an understatement of epic proportions.

To put it simply, it was - and still is - one of the greatest seasons by a midfielder in the history of English top-flight football, on a par with the finest produced by Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

It was a campaign cut slightly short by injury, but that doesn't make it any less spectacular.

Fabregas' magical 2009/10 season

The numbers do most of the talking for us. In his 27 appearances in the Premier League in 2009/10, Fabregas scored 15 goals and assisted 15 more, earning himself a spot in the PFA Team of the Year.

His record in all competitions stood at 19 goals and 20 assists from just 39 games, numbers that any attack-minded midfielder throughout the rich history of the beautiful game would be proud of.

Incredibly, five of Fabregas' goal contributions during the 2009/10 season came in just one game against Blackburn Rovers at the Emirates.

The midfield maestro scored once and delivered FOUR assists as Arsenal romped to a 6-2 victory. Imagine captaining Fabregas on Fantasy Premier League for that game week...

Fabregas vs Blackburn

A performance those lucky to witness it live will never forget, but even his masterpiece against Blackburn is not as memorable as THAT goal against bitter rivals Tottenham.

Come on, you know the one we're on about...

Fabregas vs Tottenham

One of the most iconic goals of the Emirates era.

Fabregas really was the complete midfield package during the 2009/10 season, an elegant operator with a tigerish, never-say-die attitude.

He's the playmaking genius the current Arsenal team are crying out for, but sadly for Mikel Arteta, players of the Spaniard's ilk don't grow on trees.

