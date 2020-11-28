Chelsea star tipped to make move across London to West Ham

Olivier Giroud could be available in the January transfer window.

The Chelsea striker has found minutes hard to come by this season under Frank Lampard following the Blues’ signing of Timo Werner in the summer transfer window.

In total, the Frenchman, who has won 105 caps for his country, has made just four Premier League appearances this season.

Those appearances have come to just 36 minutes of action, though he did come off the bench in the Champions League against Rennes to score in the Blues’ 2-1 win.

The Athletic has reported that Giroud is likely to push for a move in the January transfer window as he looks to increase his chances of being included in France’s squad for the European Championships at the end of the season.

A number of clubs have been linked with a move, including some Premier League sides, but Michael Brown, a former midfielder who played for one of his reported suitors, Tottenham Hotspur, believes that he could end up in east, rather than north, London.

Speaking to Football Insider, he tipped West Ham United to make a move, and believes Giroud would want to remain in London.

He said: “That’s an interesting one, isn’t it? He will want to be in the Premier League but also clubs don’t want to actually give you to another Premier League club, especially someone of his ability.

“You always wonder why is he not playing, why is he not being used? For someone of his quality, there’s going to be clubs (interested). He might not want to move out of London, a lot of players who come over want to live in London, it’s a real pull for them.

“That could give anyone that ‘first in line’ sort of thing. Would West Ham want him? Yes, is the answer. Does it always stack up?

“No, it becomes about financial, does he play, what position, where does he like to play? I think there will be many clubs in for him.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

If the 34-year-old does move to West Ham, he might be swapping one bench for another.

The Hammers currently have Michail Antonio and Sebastien Haller up front and the former is absolutely the first-choice when he is fit.

His energy and relentless pressing, plus his finishing ability, make him the ideal striker for David Moyes’ system.

Giroud doesn’t really fit; he is more akin to Haller in his languid style but he is also much older and less mobile than the Hammer.

He would represent a good squad option for the Hammers, that much is true, but one has to question why Giroud would want to make the move.

