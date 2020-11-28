Celtic make decision over possible Lennon sacking

Celtic crashed out of the Europa League on Thursday.

The Scottish giants do not exactly have an excellent history in Europe in recent years but this season, they have been embarrassed.

Against Sparta Prague on Thursday, though, they lost 4-1, leaving them rock bottom of Group H, with one point from four games.

One can perhaps point to the tough draw they have been given; Lille and AC Milan are both exciting teams with aspirations to go far, but a 4-1 loss in the Czech Republic will have stung.

Amazingly, Neil Lennon’s side lost by the same scoreline at home in what has been a desperate European campaign.

When one adds in the fact that the club are currently second in the Scottish Premiership, a huge 11 points behind leaders Rangers, albeit with two games in hand, it becomes clear that Lennon is under mounting pressure.

However, Football Insider reports that the plan, at the moment, is not to sack him.

They quote a source within the club who has said that the hierarchy believe Lennon can inspire a turnaround and do not intend to make a decision over his future until January at the earliest.

Celtic face Rangers in the second Old Firm derby of the season on January 2nd, and that result could have a significant bearing on Lennon’s future.

Celtic lost to Rangers earlier this season and another defeat could well help Steven Gerrard’s side build an unassailable lead at the top of the Premiership table.

Lennon has been told he has the backing of the board, per the report, but it seems that the clock may be ticking if he cannot turn the club’s form around.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This feels like a risky move from Celtic.

Lennon has clearly been informed that he has the club’s backing but with the caveat that the form simply must turn around.

That is only likely to sharpen his mind and the minds of his players, and it could have the effect of galvanising the club and help them begin a run of form.

By the same token, it could well have the opposite effect, panic Lennon, and see Celtic struggle even more.

If it’s the latter, there’s only likely to be one casualty.

News Now - Sport News