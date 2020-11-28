Manchester United promised to do so much in the summer transfer market.

But they ended up disappointing as they made just three signings for the first team.

Donny van de Beek, Alex Telles and Edinson Cavani all arrived in deals totalling just £48.60m.

United also made two signings for the future.

Amad Diallo was signed by Atalanta for £18.9m. He will join the Red Devils in January.

And United signed little-known Facundo Pellistri from Uruguayan outfit Peñarol for £7.65m.

The 18-year-old was put straight into the U23s, where he made his debut last month.

And he featured in his fourth game for United's youth team against West Ham in the Premier League 2 Division 1 on Friday evening.

United lost 2-0, but Pellistri's performance has become a big talking point.

The Uruguayan looked likely throughout and was one of United's best players on the night.

On another day, he could have finished with two or three assists. He could also consider himself unlucky not to win a penalty.

His highlights from the game have emerged and you can watch them below:

He certainly look like an exciting prospect and Man United fans couldn't contain their excitement on Twitter.

View the best reaction below:

Some Man United fans want him to get some minutes in the first team and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discussed the potential of that happening earlier this month.

“He’s a young boy coming over and it’s all new for him," he told Man United's official website.

"He’ll need a few games in the Reserves of course to try to find his feet in a new country.

"It’s been very positive so far and he’s someone we’ll be patient with and we’ll give him time to settle in and get used to us."

If he keeps impressing for the U23s, we may well just see Pellistri playing in the first team before the turn of the year.

News Now - Sport News