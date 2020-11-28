Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce will finally settle their differences in the ring on Saturday, as both men look to get themselves into the world title picture.

The fight has been postponed on several occasions this year due to the coronavirus pandemic but the two boxers are now ready to put their undefeated records on the line.

It is a contest that has divided opinion amongst boxers, fans and pundits.

At 35, Joyce is 12 years older than his opponent and won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics, whilst Dubois has looked mightily impressive during his short career so far.

TalkSPORT have asked champions of the past and present for their thoughts on the fight, and it seems that many are not completely confident with their predictions for who will come out on top.

Frank Bruno, who was crowned world heavyweight champion in 1995, has gone for the youthful Dubois to get the job done, and his view is shared by current heavyweight king Tyson Fury. Both admit that Joyce is a dangerous foe for Dubois, though.

The outspoken Tony Bellew also expects Dubois to edge the bout, although he has concerns for the 23-year-old if Joyce can get through the first half of the fight.

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua sees the clash going the same way, expecting Dubois to start strongly, but tipping Joyce to make his mark late on if he is still standing.

Meanwhile, Joyce does have some in the industry who are backing him to halt Dubois' rapid rise through the ranks.

Former heavyweight champion David Haye and Olympic bronze medallist David Price believe that Joyce's experience will give him the edge.

Not everyone can pick a winner, though. The division's last undisputed champion Lennox Lewis is predicting an epic match-up, but stopped short of revealing who he thought would have their hand raised at the end.

“Dubois is a serious boxer, he comes in on a search and destroy mission and he’s trying to knock you out.

“I wouldn’t put Joe as too much of an underdog. Most guys that go to the Olympics end up being world-class fighters and champions.

“It’s a terrific fight, it should be a barnburner," he said.

Lewis' thoughts are echoed by fans across the UK. No matter who you are backing, this fight promises to be a modern-day classic.

News Now - Sport News