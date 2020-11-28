West Ham star wanted on free transfer as contract runs down

West Ham United defender Fabian Balbuena has been an exceptional signing.

The centre-back joined the club from Corinthians in 2018 and he has gone on to become an important member of the squad.

Balbuena has gone on to make 53 appearances in total for the Irons and has been integral to their form thus far this season.

Having missed the opening two games of the Premier League season, which the Irons lost, he has played in all of the seven games since.

In that time, the Hammers have lost just once, to Liverpool, and have kept four clean sheets.

So important has the 29-year-old become, he captained the team against both Charlton Athletic and Hull City in the EFL Cup.

However, his contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and it seems vultures are already circling.

Sport Witness carries a report from journalist Jorge Nicola, who claims that Flamengo are keeping a close eye on the defender.

While they would prefer to strengthen in other areas, Nicola claims that the Brazilian club will continue to monitor Balbuena’s situation and could make a move in April, should he fail to sign a new contract.

The Irons are expected to offer him a new deal, but there is, of course, the prospect that he could reject it, which is something Flamengo may be banking on.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

The Hammers need to get Balbuena tied down.

He is a genuinely excellent defender and losing him on a free transfer would be a significant blow.

Per WhoScored, he averages 1.4 tackles per game, 2.1 interceptions, and 5.4 clearances in the Premier League.

Those numbers are genuinely excellent and shows exactly why he is so indispensable.

The Irons must do everything they can to keep him.

