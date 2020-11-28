Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he will never drive for Ferrari, citing a clash in 'values' as his reason for rejecting the Formula 1 giants.

The seven-time world champion has been linked with a move to the Italian-based company for a number of years, but has stuck with Mercedes instead.

Whilst admitting that he is an admirer of Ferrari, the 35-year-old has now confirmed that he does not agree with the approach that the team have taken in recent years.

This has effectively closed the door on the prospect of Hamilton wearing red before he brings the curtain down on his glittering career.

"I’ve always been positive about Ferrari. I watched Michael [Schumacher] win there. I’ve always been a Ferrari fan.

"I remember one of the first cars I ever bought was a Ferrari. And I think it’s a hugely iconic team and brand, particularly.

"I think the team has, in my period of time... There have been things I’ve seen that I don’t necessarily feel mirror my values and my approach," he told GQ.

Hamilton's reservations are understandable. Ferrari have had an underwhelming season in 2020, and currently sit in sixth place in the Constructors' World Championship standings.

Meanwhile, Mercedes are having another dominant season and Hamilton has stated that he wants to remain with the team in some capacity even after he retires.

"When I stop I want to work with Mercedes in helping them be even better in the outside world.

"You know, they’ll always have beautiful cars, but how can we be a more diverse industry?" he said.

It is not the first time that Hamilton has spoken out on diversity in the sport. The Brit has been an advocate of the Black Lives Matter movement throughout this year.

The veteran driver has been widely praised for his stance, and after wrapping up another world title two weeks ago, there has been speculation that he could be in line for a knighthood.

Hamilton has indicated that he would likely accept the award, but believes there are others who are more worthy of the honour.

"My granddad served in the Second World War – I’ve got all his medals – and I was so proud to see Captain Sir Tom get his knighthood this year.

"If I’m one day honoured, I don’t think it’s something I’d say no to, but it’s not an issue for me right now," he added.

