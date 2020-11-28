This Saturday marks the return of two heavyweight icons to the ring. In a fight that was first mooted nearly two decades ago, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will finally face off inside the squared circle.

The bout is an exhibition contest over eight rounds, and has certainly captured the public's imagination.

Whilst some are excited by the prospect of the two legendary boxers making a comeback, others are concerned that both fighters will look a shadow of their former selves.

Everyone seems to have an opinion on the highly-anticipated showdown, and TalkSPORT have gathered the views of some of the best fighters in the business, past and present.

Current heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have admitted that they are excited to see Tyson make a comeback after idolising 'Iron' Mike in their younger years.

Meanwhile, former Tyson opponents Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield have also broken down the contest, confirming that the 54-year-old certainly carries the advantage when it comes to explosive knockout power.

Their thoughts are shared by heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte, who told IFL TV that he favours Tyson to win, claiming that "Roy's chin is completely gone."

Floyd Mayweather famously took part in his own exhibition fight in 2018, stopping Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa inside the opening round.

He has confessed that he is looking forward to Tyson and Jones Jr. displaying their skills once more.

“I’m not here to say Tyson’s gonna win, I’m not here to say Roy’s gonna win.

“I’m pretty sure it’s gonna be entertaining, I’m pretty sure I’m gonna watch it," he said.

Both Tyson and Jones Jr. seem to have prepared well for the fight. The pair looked in tremendous shape on the scales on Friday.

They will hope that translates into the ring on Saturday night, under the bright lights in Los Angeles.

