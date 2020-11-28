Spurs chairman Levy hailed as Son nears new contract

Son Heung-Min appears to be closing in on a new contract.

The Tottenham Hotspur star has been in the form of his life thus far this season, helping the club to the top of the Premier League table.

Under Jose Mourinho in 2020/21, Son has made a total of nine Premier League appearances, scoring nine goals and registering two assists.

He has also scored twice in five Europa League games – in the group stages and the qualifying rounds – and laid on three assists.

Son was on the scoresheet at the weekend as Spurs beat Manchester City 2-0 and will be hoping to hit the back of the net again this weekend when Mourinho’s side play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Football Insider claims that the South Korea international will join the top bracket of earners in north London, with Spurs set to raise his wages to £200,000-per-week.

Son’s deal had been set to expire in 2023 but he has been rewarded for his incredible displays thus far this term.

And Darren Bent, a former Spurs striker himself, has credited chairman Daniel Levy for throwing caution to the wind by paying top dollar to keep the 28-year-old at the club.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “He’s been playing very, very well and he deserves it, he’s been one of the very best players this year, though he’s been playing really well for Spurs for a number of years now.

“It is a lot of money but at the same time he’s earned it and obviously, five years now, they know full well if he was to leave now it would take an awful lot of money to get him out of there under that contract.

“You’d have to say fair play to Daniel Levy, also Heung-min Son as well, you can tell that he loves playing there, he’s enjoying it so you’d have to say fair play to him as well.

“It’s definitely one of those things where you’d go it makes a lot of sense on for both parties and for Spurs fans, who absolutely love him, that’s music to their ears because he is one of the fan’s favourites.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Levy is doing the right thing by tying Son down.

He is in the peak of his career at the age of 28 and it appears that the penny has well and truly dropped; Son is now one of the very best players in world football.

To have him sign a new contract and commit his future to the club for years to come can only be seen as a huge victory for Levy.

It allows Son to focus solely on his performances on the pitch.

And that may terrify opposition defenders given his form thus far in 2020/21.

