Manchester United have been in good form in recent weeks.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was seemingly in danger of losing his job following United's shock loss to Istanbul Basaksehir earlier this month.

But United bounced back brilliantly, beating Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park just three days later.

They then followed that result up with a narrow 1-0 victory over West Brom before getting revenge over Istanbul Basaksehir in a 4-1 mauling.

Despite their good form, it's clear that United need to strengthen in the upcoming January transfer window.

And, according to ESPN, they are actually looking to strengthen a surprise position.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been tremendous since signing for United from Crystal Palace in 2019.

Defensively, he is among the best full-backs in the Premier League.

However, what holds him back is his threat going forward.

Wan-Bissaka scored a brilliant goal against Newcastle last month but that has been his only goal for the club in 58 games.

He's also only had four assists in 42 Premier League games.

And this lack of attacking contribution has concerned United.

ESPN write that Wan-Bissaka has been encouraged to compensate for the absence of an elite right winger by being more adventurous going forward.

But United have been left concerned as his distribution and attacking qualities remain unconvincing.

United are now prioritising a move for a right-back in the next two transfer windows in order to compensate for Aaron Wan-Bissaka's shortcomings.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

Wan-Bissaka is a brilliant right-back.

However, he isn't the best going forward. The fact that he only has one goal and four assists in 42 Premier League games is pretty poor.

Wan-Bissaka isn't as effective in games where United are expected to continuously attack and have a lot of possession.

In those games, it would be beneficial to have a more attacking player than Wan-Bissaka at right-back.

More competition in his position may even raise his game to even bigger heights.

News Now - Sport News