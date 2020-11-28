Roy Jones Jr. has what some may call a ‘dream house’, with his home valued at over £1million with many different features.

The boxer’s home in Pensacola, Florida is 15,000 square-feet, built on 80 acres of land owned by Jones Jr. himself.

Jones Jr. has used part of his land to build a farm on his ranch, raising various animals including sheep, chickens, peacocks to name a few.

The boxer has three dogs along with pet snakes, that fans may have seen from his viral YouTube videos, showcasing his expert snake-handling skills.

Inside the spectacular home, Jones Jr. has three bedrooms including his master suite, four bathrooms and such a big kitchen that he has fitted two kitchen islands in there.

‘Captain Hook’ has added in some personal features, with one including a jukebox located in his dining room, with his favourite hip-hop artists featured.

The boxer’s personal pool table sits within walking distance to the kitchen if he ever wants a game.

The boxer’s walk-in wardrobe is also a thing of beauty, housing all of his ring-gear, clothes as well as his trainer collection.

Of course, Jones Jr. also has a games room upstairs in the mansion, hosting an air hockey table and table football among other things.

What people might be most envious of in this mansion is Jones Jr.’s own, personal full-sized basketball court.

A cinema room that seats ten people is yet another cool feature in the mansion, for Jones Jr. and his family and friends to relax and watch whatever they like.

Two years after hanging up his gloves, Jones Jr. returns to the ring one last time for the exhibition fight against ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

On November 28, Jones Jr. and Tyson will step in the ring one last time for an eight-round heavyweight exhibition match, taking place at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

Roy Jones Jr. is believed to be worth around £5million, and with his expected income from the fight with Tyson set to be around the £7.5million mark, it’s safe to say Jones Jr.’s lavish lifestyle isn’t stopping any time soon.

The highly-anticipated bout has boxing fans all across the world excited to see two of boxing’s greats one more time in the ring.

News Now - Sport News