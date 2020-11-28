Manchester United are a few transfers away from becoming Premier League title contenders.

One of the biggest blows to their tumultuous 2020/21 campaign has been the lack of a coherent summer of spending as their foundation with Ed Woodward failing to attract the club's key targets.

It's no secret that the Red Devils spent months chasing Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, only to fail in their attempts by falling short of the German club's valuation.

Man Utd's transfer activity

Their only major signing completed before Deadline Day came in the form of Donny van de Beek who, despite being a top player, doesn't feature in an area of weakness for the club.

And as United entered the final hours of the summer window, their activity had 'panic buying' written all over it with Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles and Facundo Pellistri coming through the door.

As a result, the Old Trafford faithful will be hoping for some more promising transfer movements either in January or more likely when the summer of 2021 rolls around.

Interest in Çalhanoğlu

And one of the names who has been closely associated with United in recent weeks has been AC Milan's attacking midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

While the Red Devils' midfield isn't exactly short of options, what might be appealing to Woodward about the free-kick specialist is his ability to play either on the right, left or through the middle.

Regardless, though, United fans might have to get used to the idea of Çalhanoğlu pulling on the famous red jersey because top journalist Christian Falk is feeling confident about the move.

'90%' chance of Man Utd move

Falk, who works for German publication Bild, is one of the most revered reporters when it comes to football and lest we forget that Çalhanoğlu was born in Germany and played in the Bundesliga.

In an interview with www.sempremilan.com, which he corroborated on his official Twitter page, Falk said that United had already held talks over the move and that a transfer was '90%' likely in 2021.

“According to our information, the first talks between Manchester and the entourage of Çalhanoğlu about a transfer in 2021 already took place this summer,” he explained.

“At that time, things were already very advanced. This is supported by the fact that the management rejected an offer from Juventus for an immediate transfer in 2020 shortly before the end of the transfer deadline.

“At the moment it’s about the exact salary for the transfer. Çalhanoğlu has the big advantage that he is a free agent.”

And when asked to give a percentage chance of Çalhanoğlu playing in a United jersey next season, the reporter is simply quoted as replying: "90%."

The Red Devils will have to keep their fingers crossed that Çalhanoğlu, who is valued at £27 million on Transfermarkt, doesn't play the market and try to rinse from them with mega-money wages.

Nevertheless, if they do get their hands on the Turkish international, there's no denying they'd add a technically-gifted player to their books, even if it's not the one that United fans are crying out for.

News Now - Sport News