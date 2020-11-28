The Premier League is one of the most lucrative competitions in world football.

There might be debate surrounding the entertainment and competitiveness of England's top flight, but there can be no denying that it's not short of billions in the way of broadcasting money.

And although all 20 clubs are rather well off in the grand scheme of things, the traditional 'top six' teams are those who command the biggest transfer fees and player wages in turn.

Premier League riches

It's only a matter of time before a Premier League club joins the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain by spending more than £100 million on a player.

They have, however, splashed out on some of the game's heftiest wages regardless with Alexis Sanchez reportedly pocketing as much as £500,000-per-week during his Manchester United spell.

Long gone is the Chilean from the Premier League now, but there are still some world-class players who are pocketing big bucks for their services in one of Europe's top five divisions.

Premier League's highest-earners

Now, the minutia of every players' aren't made public by their respective clubs, but spotrac is one of the most revered sources for the weekly earnings of Premier League footballers.

And the team at Football Daily decided to focus on the highest-earning player at all 20 clubs on their YouTube channel, ranking them based on the degree to which they are good value for money.

Besides, while some clubs rightfully have their star player earning the most, others were a little ham-fisted in their wage offerings and have club flops topping their wage bill.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR FULL BREAKDOWN

It's a very interesting premise, we're sure you'll agree, so be sure to check out the full video here, but keep scrolling for the complete breakdown of Joe's choices across the five different tiers.

Tier five

Joelinton (Newcastle United) - £86,000-per-week

Charlie Austin (West Bromwich Albion) - £70,000-per-week

Sebastian Haller (West Ham United) - £115,000-per-week

Phil Jagielka (Sheffield United) - £50,000-per-week

Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) - £350,000-per-week

Tier four

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Fulham) - £67,000-per-week

Adam Lallana (Brighton & Hove Albion) - £90,000-per-week

Tier three

Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) - £300,000-per-week

Rodrigo (Leeds United) - £57,000-per-week

Tier two

David de Gea (Manchester United) - £300,000-per-week

Ben Mee (Burnley) - £55,000-per-week

Joao Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) - £100,000-per-week

Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) - £190,000-per-week

Tier one

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) - £120,000-per-week

Danny Ings (Southampton) - £75,000-per-week

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - £350,000-per-week

James Rodriguez (Everton) - £120,000-per-week

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - £200,000-per-week

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) - £140,000-per-week

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) - £130,000-per-week

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

Credit to Football Daily here, because it's difficult to disagree with most of their selections.

I think we can all agree that Ings, De Bruyne, Vardy and Zaha are rightfully the top dogs at their respective clubs and that Joelinton, Austin and Jagielka shouldn't really be leading the wage bill.

Rodriguez being in the top tier is probably the most debatable pick, especially seeing as it's early days, but I'll reluctantly agree considering the profile he brings to the club from Real Madrid.

Chilwell being the highest earner at Chelsea is certainly a shock, but credit to the England left-back because he's warranted it with two goals and two assists in the Premier League for his new club.

I wouldn't ordinarily agree with Ozil ranking so lowly, because there's no denying his world-class ability, but it's crippling for Arsenal that they're paying so much for a player who isn't even in their squad.

Meanwhile, in an ideal world, Bruno Fernandes would be top of the food chain at Manchester United and Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur, but the economics of football simply aren't that rudimentary.

However, one thing is for sure: the lowest highest-earning in the Premier League still pocketing £50,000 every week goes to show simply playing in the competition is pretty good for the wallet.

News Now - Sport News