Roy Jones Jr., 51, will go toe-to-toe with fellow boxing legend ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, 54, in an exhibition match in Los Angeles tonight.

The two boxing legends will lace up their gloves one more time as they step into the ring for the eight-round exhibition fight, showcasing their boxing skills.

In 2003, Jones Jr.’s record read an incredible 49-1, with his only loss recorded coming from disqualification after hitting Montell Griffin while he was already down in the ring.

It was 2002 where the infamous punch occurred, when ‘Captain Hook’ had a bout with Glen Kelly. In a moment of ‘blink and you’ll miss it’, Jones Jr. knocked out Kelly with his hands behind his back.

Jones Jr. at the time was the undisputed light heavyweight champion of the world, and Kelly was ranked #1 contender by the IBF.

However, it was clear to see why Jones Jr. was undisputed champion, dominating the fight throughout its entirety, knocking down his opponent twice before the third and final time.

In the seventh round of the fight, Jones Jr. placed his hands behind his back, teasing his opponent. Following a jab attempt from Kelly, Jones Jr. countered with his right for the victory.

The punch is just a highlight of the frightening hand speed and reflexes shown from Jones Jr. in the prime of his career.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Jones Jr., 51, spoke ahead of his exhibition bout with Tyson:

“We’re two of the biggest entertainers to ever hit the boxing ring so when you’ve got Roy Jones and Mike Tyson, anything can happen, anything might happen”.

Jones Jr. continued:

“He bit Holyfield’s ear off, I knocked out a guy with my hands behind my back – we do all types of dynamic things when we get into a boxing ring”.

Fans across the world will tune in tonight to one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year, with two boxing legends stepping into the ring one more time.

News Now - Sport News