The first half of Brighton vs Liverpool Saturday afternoon was full of talking points.

Aaron Connolly had a golden opportunity to give the home side the lead when he ran through on goal after just 10 minutes played.

But the Irishman miscued his effort and watched on as his effort went agonisingly wide.

Brighton were then given a penalty when Neco Williams took down Connolly in the box.

Neal Maupay stepped up but he inexplicably put his effort wide.

The Frenchman's misery was compounded when he was subbed off through injury just a few minutes later.

And Mohamed Salah thought he had made the home side pay when he netted in the 34th minute.

The Egyptian winger raced through on goal and finished past Mat Ryan to give the Reds the lead.

But the incident was checked by VAR and subsequently ruled out for offside.

It was extremely tight and you can watch the goal below.

And view just how tight it was here...

That's just about as tight as it gets.

His toe may well be offside. I can accept that.

But I don't think VAR should be intervening to change an offside call when it's this close.

Players are celebrating goals and then being told a few minutes later their goal has to be ruled out because their big toe is offside. That's just not right.

In this scenario, I think the benefit of doubt has to be given to the attacker.

It's something that Arsene Wenger has touched on before.

“For the moment, you are offside if a part of your body that you can score with sits ahead of the body of a defender," he said in October, per Get French Football News.

"I would like it to be that there is no offside so long as a (single) body part which a player can score with is in line with the defender.

"This could be too much of an advantage for an attacker, because that obliges the defenders to play higher up."

I would personally like to see this happen for the good of the game.

