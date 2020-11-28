The ‘Gypsy King’ stepped in the ring on November 27, 2015 to go toe-to-toe with then-heavyweight champion Klitschko for the WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO titles.

Fury won the fight via unanimous decision, ending Klitschko’s dominating reign in boxing’s heavyweight division of ten years, and became unified heavyweight champion of the world.

This morning, Fury posted an Instagram story a video from home, starting with: “Happy anniversary to me.

“Five years since I battered Klitschko – the undefeated man for 11 years”.

Fury continued, saying: “It took the bald-headed ‘Gypsy King’ to go to Germany and give him a good hiding.

“And then take all of his belts and chuck them all in the bin”, referring to when he was stripped of his titles due to Fury’s personal battle with depression.

Due to this, the rematch Klitschko was entitled to never took place as Fury was out of action until Klitschko retired.

Klitschko went on to fight British heavyweight Anthony Joshua for the IBF title, where he was beaten and then the Ukrainian decided to hang up his gloves.

The ‘Gypsy King’ then finished his video message with his usual ‘insult’: “Get up there ya big dosser. You big Ukrainian dosser”.

Although scheduled for a UK homecoming fight with Agit Kabayel on December 5, the fight is no longer taking place, and Fury will return to the ring in 2021 for a number of potential fights.

The current WBC heavyweight champion and AJ have agreed financial terms to fight twice in the 2021 calendar year, as well as ‘Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder looking to set up a trilogy fight with the Irish heavyweight.

