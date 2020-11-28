There was no shortage of drama in Brighton vs Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

Brighton were awarded a penalty in the first-half when Aaron Connolly went down inside the box.

Neal Maupay stepped up but he put his effort wide. He was subbed off through injury just minutes later and stormed down the tunnel.

Mohamed Salah then thought he had scored the opener for Liverpool.

Salah latched on to a through ball and confidently finished past Mat Ryan. His celebrations were short lived though as VAR ruled that he was marginally offside.

Liverpool would finally take the lead in the second half when Diogo Jota netted just after the hour-mark.

The Reds found the back of the net again shortly after through Sadio Mane, only for VAR to break their hearts for the second time.

It looked as if Jurgen Klopp's side would hold on to all three points.

But VAR would come to haunt Liverpool again in the latter stages of the game.

Brighton were given a stoppage-time penalty when Danny Welbeck went down inside the box under contact from Andy Robertson.

Pascal Gross stepped up and scored from the spot to mean both sides shared the spoils.

Watch the call here:

It could have gone either way, but Robertson has kicked the bottom of Welbeck's foot and a penalty is probably the right decision.

Welbeck even admitted in his post-match interview that the penalty was soft.

"It’s one of them games, you’ve gotta try to stick in it right until the end and we knew could create some opportunities and exploit their back line. In the end, we got a soft penalty, but it’s one we’ll take," he said, per the Liverpool Echo.

"In today’s game, with the VAR, I’ve touched the ball before him to try and get round him, but he’s kicked me then kicked the ball. The referee has been over to the screen and he’s made the decision."

Liverpool are now up to first in the Premier League, although they will be overtaken by either Chelsea or Spurs, who play on Sunday.

Brighton stay in 16th, six points above the relegation zone.

