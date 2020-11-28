Jurgen Klopp’s post-match interview after Brighton 1-1 Liverpool was even more dramatic than the actual match.

And the match itself was pretty dramatic.

Liverpool had two goals disallowed by VAR, while the technology awarded Brighton a controversial spot-kick in second half injury-time to level the match.

When you add into the fact James Milner had to go off injured with yet another muscular injury, you can imagine how Klopp was feeling at full-time.

After the final whistle, he conducted an incredible post-match interview on BT Sport with reporter Des Kelly.

"[The offside] really close with Mo but we are used to armpit and club badges so if it’s a toe it’s offside. I think the decisions were right," Klopp said.

“You try to create a headline. You try always. So today I say it was a penalty and you’re not happy. I say it was a penalty because the ref whistled it.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the boys. The boys played like we had to play, we struggled in the first half an hour. In the second half we had some problems with energy.

“It’s tough times. That’s how it is.”

Then, when asked about Milner's injury, Klopp went on a rant. Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder had previously criticised Klopp for being a 'politician' and the German hit back.

"Milner is a hamstring. Congratulations. Maybe ask Chris Wilder about it. [BT] picked the 12.30 kick-off. You did it!" Klopp said.

"If we play at 3pm or 5.30pm, it is different. After Weds, it is really dangerous for the players [to play now]. Why did you pick us v Palace if you care [about players]?"

