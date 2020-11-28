Frank Warren thinks that all eyes should be on Daniel Dubois Vs Joe Joyce tonight, as opposed Mike Tyson Vs Roy Jones Jr, even though the boxing promoter admits he may tune into the latter.

The Dubois Vs Joyce bout has very real consequences for the heavyweight scene, as two of the most promising challengers go toe-to-toe with one another.

There is a different type of clash taking place later this Saturday night, however, with boxing legend Iron Mike making his return to the ring for an exhibition match against Jones Jr.

Warren confesses he will be gripped by both events, even though he believes that Tyson’s comeback fight will be a ‘car crash’.

The infamous promoter said to TalkSPORT: “I’m not in favour at all, boxing is the toughest of sports and it’s not what you should be doing in your fifties.”

They’re well past their sell-by date and it’s a car crash. I’m going to watch it tonight because I won’t be able to help myself.

“It’s one of those situations. Mike Tyson is probably one of the biggest ever names in sport, for various reasons.

“And he’s fighting a guy who was a legend in Roy Jones Jr, he’s a fantastic fighter and he actually won the world title.

“Their pedigree is beyond reproach, but having said that, they shouldn’t be doing that at their age.”

Dubois Vs Joyce however, illustrates two fighters at the opposite stages of their career.

Joyce, 35, is on the rise in his career as he only turned pro aged 31, winning 11 fights since – with ten by knockout.

Whereas Dubois, 23, is believed by many to be a potential star for the future after a spectacular start to his pro career.

The young star has won all-but one of his 15 pro fights by knockout, so this has the minerals to be a great spectacle for the sport.

Warren added: “It’s such an intriguing fight, because usually it’s the young guy fighting the guy on the way out, but both of these fighters are on the ascent as far as careers are concerned.

“They both wanted the fight. Neither one of them would withdraw when the British title was put on the line.

“Its really important for them and it sets up 2021 and a potentially fabulous year for the winner.”

