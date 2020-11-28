Liverpool were left to rue VAR following their 1-1 draw against Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp’s side saw two goals disallowed by VAR for offside before technology awarded their opponents an injury-time penalty in controversial circumstances.

Andy Robertson was adjudged to have fouled Danny Welbeck inside the area, an incident not seen by referee Stuart Attwell.

However, he was soon running over to the VAR monitor to check the infringement. And as we all know by now, that ultimately means an overturned VAR decision as Attwell then pointed to the penalty spot.

Pascal Gross scored from 12 yards to rescue a point for Graham Potter’s side and leave Klopp and everyone associated with Liverpool absolutely fuming.

Since the full-time whistle blew, plenty of people involved in the match have had their say.

Klopp’s conducted an explosive interview on BT Sport - although his anger was more aimed towards the broadcasters following James Milner’s second half muscular injury.

But Milner has since reacted to the afternoon on social media. And he didn’t seem to care too much about his injury. Instead, he wants to discuss VAR.

He tweeted: “It’s ‘clear and obvious’ we need a serious discussion about VAR. Sure I’m not alone in feeling like they are falling out of love with the game in its current state.”

Falling out of love with the game? That’s coming from the ultimate professional who has been playing Premier League football since the age of 16. Who doesn’t drink alcohol because of his commitment to football. Who does a pre-pre-season on his holiday so he comes back from a summer break in incredible physical condition.

If he’s ‘falling out of love’ with football then there’s no hope for the rest of us.

But he’s got a point, hasn't he?

Football should be the perfect escapism in what has been an otherwise disastrous year. Instead, we can’t even celebrate goals in the fear they will be chalked off while matches are decided by people sitting in a Portacabin miles away from the stadium by making baffling decisions.

News Now - Sport News