Jurgen Klopp struggled to digest Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Brighton.

In fairness, you can’t blame him.

The German saw his side have two goals disallowed for offside by VAR before the technology award Brighton a controversial last-minute penalty.

While Klopp’s anger in his post-match interview was directed at the broadcasters who he blamed for James Milner’s hamstring injury, he would no doubt be wishing VAR didn’t exist.

His side have now been involved in NINE overturned VAR decisions this season, resulting in FIVE disallowed goals.

And after the latest VAR controversies, we decided to look at all the bad decisions Liverpool have been on the wrong end of.

Brace yourself:

Mohamed Salah non-penalty vs Aston Villa

Okay, Liverpool lost the match 7-2 but, when they were just 1-0 down they were denied a stonewall penalty on Mohamed Salah. Seriously, just look at the replay and try to explain how a penalty wasn’t awarded. Compare it to the tackle given against Andy Robertson against Brighton earlier today (more on that later)…

Jordan Pickford's lunge on Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk probably won’t play against this season after Jordan Pickford’s awfully timed tackle. Van Dijk was offside in the build-up so a penalty couldn’t be given. But the Everton goalkeeper should have been sent off. There’s no doubt about that. The VAR on the day, David Coote, was too busy looking at the Van Dijk offside and didn’t realise he could send Pickford off.

Jordan Henderson’s offside winner in the Merseyside Derby

Liverpool thought they had won the Merseyside Derby thanks to Jordan Henderson’s injury-time winner. However, VAR adjudged Sadio Mane to be offside in the build-up. Spot the offside…

Sheffield United’s penalty award

Imagine conceding a penalty for a good tackle OUTSIDE the box. That’s what happened against Sheffield United as Fabinho was adjudged to have fouled Oliver McBurnie.

Mohamed Salah’s disallowed goal vs Sheffield United

The on-field officials allowed this brilliant goal to stand. While VAR correctly ruled it out for offside, it certainly didn’t improve Klopp’s opinion of it.

Diogo Jota’s goal disallowed vs West Ham

Liverpool thought they had gone 2-1 ahead against West Ham through Jota but VAR disallowed it for Mane’s challenge on goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski. In truth, it was the right decision made by VAR.

Manchester City’s penalty award for handball on Joe Gomez

Man City were given a controversial penalty by VAR after Kevin de Bruyne’s cross hit Joe Gomez on the arm. De Bruyne did miss the penalty but it was an incredibly harsh call.

Mohamed Salah’s offside goal vs Brighton

It didn’t look offside in real time. It didn’t look in there replay and it still doesn’t look offside after looking at numerous stills. But VAR decided to interfere and disallow Salah’s first half goal vs Brighton as…offside.

Sadio Mane’s offside goal vs Brighton

Okay, this was eventually the correct call by VAR but the onfield officials didn’t spot it.

Brighton’s penalty award

Was it a penalty? Wasn’t it a penalty? After slowing it down and watching it 10 times, it could well have been. But was it a clear and obvious error by referee Stuart Attwell for it to be overturned? No chance.

