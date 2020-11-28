Mills picks Liverpool scapegoat after controversial draw

Liverpool lost just a little bit more ground in the race to retain their Premier League title on Saturday.

The Reds took on Brighton & Hove Albion in the early kick-off this weekend, much to the chagrin of manager Jurgen Klopp, and dropped points.

They took the lead through Diogo Jota but saw two goals ruled out by VAR, including a strike from Mohamed Salah that was chalked off due to a controversial offside.

VAR got involved again in injury time, as Danny Welbeck went down in the penalty area after being kicked by Andrew Robertson, who attempted to clear the ball.

The penalty was given and Pascal Gross scored, with Neal Maupay having earlier missed a spot-kick.

The draw means that the Reds were top of the Premier League table at full-time, but that is likely to change by the end of the weekend; Tottenham Hotspur or Chelsea could move top on Sunday, if one of the sides beats the other, while a draw would see Spurs return to the top.

Thus, the result was a disappointing one and former Premier League defender Danny Mills has picked out one particular scapegoat: Curtis Jones.

The 19-year-old has made five appearances in the league this season in total, and came as a substitute against the Seagulls after James Milner sustained an injury.

He was only on the pitch for around 16 minutes as the Reds saw their 1-0 lead disintegrate.

And Mills does not believe that the teenager is good enough to be playing regularly for the club.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “All of their young players from what I’ve seen so far they’re all squad players.

“I haven’t seen any of them that are ready to step up into the first team as a regular starter.

“I think Curtis Jones has done well and he’s had a part to play.

“But long-term, can you go the whole season with him in the side and off the back of that challenge for the Champions League, challenge again for the Premier League.

“He’s not quite at that level yet. He’s a good young prospect but you need to drip feed them in, give them two or three games at a time to build that experience.

“The moment they have a poor performance you take them out, give them a little bit of a rest because you always get ups and downs.

“Undoubtedly there are some talented players in there but can Curtis Jones play in midfield the rest of the season and Liverpool still challenge for the league and the Champions League? I think that’s a stretch too far.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yeah, this is about right.

Jones is clearly a really talented young midfielder who has won multiple caps at youth level for England.

But to be relying on him as Liverpool have been at times is risky because, as the ex-England defender says, it can overexpose them.

Jones needs to grow and improve before he can make a claim to be an indispensable member of the squad.

It must be said that the Reds have seen their squad ravaged by injury this season but, still, Jones ought to be on the bench more often than not.

