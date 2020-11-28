Across the world of football, we've been seeing clubs pay their respects to Diego Maradona this weekend.

The Argentine legend passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60 following a cardiac arrest at his home.

Tributes were particularly poignant in Serie A, a league in which the football icon made such a remarkable impact with Napoli.

Maradona won the league twice in Italy and he remains a cult figure in his adopted city, as seen in the countless murals that have sprung up in recent days.

Italian supporters were fortunate to witness El Diego in his heydey in Naples.

It's testament to his legacy that even rival clubs have found special ways of saying farewell to El Pibe de Oro.

During Benevento's match against Juventus, both sides took the unusual measure of stopping the game with 10 minutes on the clock.

Players held a round of applause as a banner reading 'ADIOS DIEGO' could be seen in the stands.

Among those paying tribute were compatriot Paulo Dybala, who had also posted on Instagram earlier this week.

"Thank you for everything Diego, rest in peace," he wrote.

Juventus went on to draw 1-1, Alvaro Morata having opened the scoring.

Gaetano Leitzia hit back on the brink of half-time and it proved to be a mixed evening for Morata, who was then sent off in second-half injury time.

Afterwards, Andrea Pirlo was forced to defend his decision to leave out Cristiano Ronaldo, telling a press conference the Portuguese had a "slight" problem in midweek.

While it was a forgettable affair on the whole, at least it contained a fitting tribute to a man who has united the world of football.

