Thibaut Courtois had an absolute nightmare during Real Madrid vs Alaves on Saturday night.

Real went into the tie in fourth, six points adrift of leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand. Their opponents were down in 15th with just 10 points from their 10 matches and just nine goals scored so far this season.

However, they took an early lead at the Alfredo di Stéfano Stadium through Lucas Perez's penalty.

The away side almost doubled their lead in the first half but Courtois made a crucial stop to keep Zinedine Zidane's side in the match.

However, the Belgian goalkeeper had a moment to forget just after half time.

Under relatively no pressure, the former Chelsea man inexplicably passed the ball to Joselu, who found himself 25 yards out and an open goal in which he could roll the ball in to.

He did just that as Alaves took a shock 2-0 lead.

Wow.

It looks set to be another bad result for Zidane's Real Madrid.

Last week, they drew 1-1 to Villarreal - a result which saw Zidane snap back at reporters after the match.

"I have the same hopes as always and that won't change," he said,

"Don't you guys worry. Carry on with what you are doing and I will keep working.

"[The draw] is disappointing. We deserved a lot more today for the game we played. I was annoyed because of the effort the boys put in.

"Mariano's thing (the forward was taken off after scoring Madrid's solitary goal), he has been a long time out, he was exhausted.

"We dropped two points today, clearly."

