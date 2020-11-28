Spurs make early move for striker ahead of possible January move

Tottenham Hotspur face a massive game on Sunday.

Spurs take on Chelsea in a gigantic London derby, with the winner set to go top of the Premier League after Liverpool’s draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.

A draw would move Spurs back to the top, too, as this remarkably open season continues to twist and turn.

Jose Mourinho’s men beat the Blues earlier this season in the EFL Cup, winning on penalties after the two played out a 1-1 draw over 90 minutes.

Spurs have not beaten Chelsea in the Premier League since 2018, though, when they won 3-1 at Wembley.

It is a huge test of the club’s ability to be title challengers for the remainder of the campaign, and it seems that talks could begin over a possible January deal between the two London rivals.

Football Insider reports that Spurs have been in contact with the Blues over a potential move for Olivier Giroud.

The France international is keen to play more first-team football and Spurs have asked Chelsea to keep them informed of developments surrounding the 34-year-old.

He has yet to start in the Premier League thus far this season, coming off the bench four times, and there are a number of clubs interested in signing Giroud in January, including West Ham United, AC Milan, and Lazio.

Spurs are said to be wary of Harry Kane’s injury history, while Carlos Vinicius is largely untested in the top-flight, particularly for a run of games.

Giroud is valued at £4.5m by Transfermarkt and it remains to be seen whether the Blues would be willing to deal with Spurs over the World Cup winner.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Giroud would be a really excellent signing for Spurs but one has to wonder whether the veteran forward would want the move.

Kane is always going to start if he’s fit.

Thus, Giroud would be swapping the Stamford Bridge bench for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium bench.

Nevertheless, from Spurs’ perspective, this would be an astute signing as they look to add depth beyond both Kane and Vinicius.

It remains to be seen if they can convince the Frenchman, though.

