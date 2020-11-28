Arsenal run risk of losing out on £62.9m-rated ace

Arsenal did not manage to seal a deal to sign Houssem Aouar in the summer.

The Gunners were heavily linked with a move for the Lyon midfielder, who appeared to be the top target of manager Mikel Arteta.

There was a bid tabled, worth around £35m per The Guardian, but the French club’s president, Jean-Michel Aulas, took to Twitter to deride the offer, insisting that it did not meet the France international’s valuation.

Indeed, Aouar has become a key player for Lyon, making 145 appearances for the club, scoring 26 goals and laying on 28 assists.

He has captained Lyon this season, in the 2-1 defeat to Montpellier, and it now appears that the Gunners run the risk of losing out on him altogether.

Sport Witness carries a report from Calciomercato, claiming that Juventus are eyeing a possible move.

Aouar is admired by Juve boss Andrea Pirlo, who would like to bring him to Italy.

Juve have subsequently been in contact with Lyon, though they are keen to receive between €60m and €70m (£53.9m and £62.9m) for the player.

Juventus are not able to afford that at this stage and it means they are proposing potential alternatives.

One could see a player move the other way in exchange, while another would mean Aouar joins on a two-year loan with an obligation to buy.

Arsenal, though, are still in the race, and they may hold an advantage if they can get closer to Lyon’s asking price; one has to imagine they would rather receive the fee in the year he is sold, as opposed to 24 months later.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Aouar is a real talent and it is little surprise that clubs are interested.

Indeed, the report claims that PSG are also monitoring developments, but it seems that Juventus are the first club to actually send an offer the way of the French club.

As a result, they may have jumped ahead in the race but the Gunners could gazump them if they can find the cash required.

Lyon drive a hard bargain and Aulas has clearly decided exactly how much Aouar is worth.

For a deal to happen, there may have to be some sort of compromise; it comes down to which club can make Aulas blink first.

News Now - Sport News