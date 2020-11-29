In the early hours of this morning, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. went the distance in their high-profile exhibition bout in Los Angeles.

It was an entertaining fight between the two boxing legends, with Tyson predictably the more aggressive of the pair.

Jones Jr. displayed some of his famous footwork throughout the fight, but he was caught by some decent shots from Tyson in the latter rounds.

Iron Mike even landed one of his trademark hooks in the fifth, before working his opponent's body in the final two rounds.

However, Tyson's good work was not rewarded as the fight wasn't officially scored and a draw was declared by the World Boxing Council's unofficial judges.

You can view the unofficial scorecards from the judges below.

After the fight, Tyson said: “I'm good with that. Yeah but I'm good with a draw, because I entertained the crowd, the crowd was happy with it.

“I'm used to doing it for three minutes, sometimes like two minutes or three minutes. I hope to go further, absolutely, and he can be on the card as well.

“I was very happy to be here, despite what everyone says I was happy to go to eight rounds. Nobody thought I could go eight rounds, but you've got to go the distance, that's boxing.”

Jones Jr. said: “Dude is so strong man. When he hits you, to the head, punches to the body, everything hurts.

"I'm cool with a draw, just might have to do it again. Body shots definitely took a toll, the body shots are what make you exhausted.”

“We've got to do this again, everybody loves Mike, I love Mike too but it's something else taking punches from Mike.

“I'll go talk to my family, see how they feel about it and if they want to do it again, we'll do it again.”

The fight was much better than many anticipated, so let's hope a rematch between the pair comes to fruition.

