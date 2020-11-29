Snoop Dogg was the unexpected star of the show during the highly anticipated exhibition bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

The hip-hop legend performed a number of his classic songs live in Los Angeles and he was also on commentary duty for the main event.

To say he was a success in the commentary box would be an understatement, with Snoop leaving boxing fans in stitches throughout the bout.

One line in particular was absolutely hilarious and it was arguably the highlight of the eight-round fight.

The line in question came just over 30 seconds into the first two-minute round, Snoop delivering a hilarious verdict on the early action unfolding in front of him.

Snoop said: "This s**t is like two of my uncles fighting at a barbecue!"

"'Grandma they out there fighting again!"

Brilliant, just brilliant. American sports television personality Stephen A. Smith was very complimentary of Snoop's overall input from the commentary box on Twitter.

He tweeted: "Are y’all listening to my man @SnoopDogg call this fight. I don’t know about the rest of y’all, but I’m loving this. Snoop’s the most entertaining part of this fight. He’s doing fantastic."

Basketball superstar LeBron James was also very impressed with Snoop's performance at the Tyson vs Jones Jr event.

The LA Lakers man posted on Twitter: "My Unk @SnoopDogg is simply the greatest at whatever he does man!! Swiss Army Knife++++++."

After his draw with Jones Jr, Tyson confirmed that he will be boxing again in the future.

The 54-year-old said he will do so for charity and isn't after ridiculous sums of money or titles.

"No, this is bigger than winning championships," Iron Mike said. "We're humanitarians - we're helping people. This is bigger. I'm into that now."

Whether Tyson's next fight is a rematch with Jones Jr or against someone like Evander Holyfied, we need Snoop on commentating on the bout.

