Man Utd in talks to snap up wonderkid wanted by clutch of Euro clubs

Manchester United are being linked with a potential move for Nuno Mendes.

The full-back has attracted interest from across Europe after making his first-team breakthrough at Sporting CP.

Mendes has played in all seven of Sporting’s Liga NOS games thus far this term, an impressive feat for the 18-year-old left-back.

He is already a Portugal U21 international and there are a clutch of clubs eyeing him up.

Not only are United interested, Liverpool, Arsenal, and AC Milan have also been credited with an interest in the teenager.

However, Sport Witness carries a report from A Bola on Saturday claiming that Sporting are hoping to convince him to stay in Portugal.

He signed a new contract in the summer, extending his stay until 2025, but the club are prioritising handing him fresh terms.

They are said to be aware of the interest from United in particular and are hoping to hike his release clause, which is said to currently stand at €45m (£40.4m).

Mendes is also earning just €14,000-per-week (£12,587), a wage that does not exactly reflect his importance to the Sporting side.

It is also a wage that would be easily matched, or potentially doubled or trebled, by United.

Sporting are seemingly aware of this, so it has become something of a race against time to get him to sign on the dotted line.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

More than anything, this shows that United are chasing a player who is incredibly highly regarded by his current club.

Given his age and progression through the Portuguese youth ranks, one has to think that spending around £40m on him by triggering his release clause would be a shrewd investment for United.

They would also be beating off the competition, and one has to think that the potential of loaning him back to Sporting could sweeten a deal.

Should a deal not be agreed before the January transfer window opens, United should be on the phone on New Year’s Day with a bid.

Mendes is a star in waiting; the Red Devils should do everything they can to get him in.

