YouTube personality Jake Paul recorded the second victory of his boxing career on Saturday night in emphatic fashion.

The 23-year-old - younger brother of fellow YouTube star-turned-boxer Logan - knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson with a devastating punch in the second round.

Paul, who began his career by defeating YouTuber AnEsonGib back in January, left Robinson flat out on the canvas.

Robinson, who played for the likes of Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets during his basketball career, fell face first and initially lost consciousness.

It was a scary moment but the 36-year-old is fortunately okay.

You can watch Paul’s huge KO here…

That’s some punch, in fairness.

Robinson later posted on Instagram: “Thank you everyone for all of the well wishes, I’m OK. I appreciate @triller for the opportunity as well as everyone that has backed me during the fight.

“To my coaches, trainers, fans, and teammates, I appreciate all of the time and support you guys put in with me...it wasn’t the outcome that we wanted, but I’m thankful for the opportunity to fight on the biggest stage that there has been.”

Paul, meanwhile, told Jim Gray: "I talk a lot of s***, but I back it up."

"He was better than I expected, athletic, he was super strong. It takes a lot of balls to step into the ring.

"This means a lot to me. It feels good to win."

Paul then raised eyebrows by insisting he will knock out MMA duo Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis.

Paul then backed up his original statement by tweeting: "I mean what fighter with this big of a platform is calling out Mcgregor? ITS GONNA HAPPEN. YOU WILL ALL SEE."

You have to admire his self-belief.

