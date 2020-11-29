Mike Tyson returned to the boxing ring on Saturday night, going the distance with Roy Jones Jr in their high-profile exhibition bout.

Despite many expecting Iron Mike to come out on top, the icons battled to a draw, with the three judges unofficially scoring it 79-73 to Tyson, 80-76 to Jones and 76-76.

At the age of 54, Tyson's aggressive work was impressive and although he didn't get the win, he did land a trademark hook in the fifth round.

His punching power was very much on show and Jones Jr should be commended for going the distance on Saturday night.

Given how impressive Iron Mike's power is now, just imagine what it was like 15 years ago - when WWE legend Chris Jericho took a punch live on TV.

During a guest appearance on RAW in 2005, Tyson was involved in a spot with Y2J, that would see him 'knock out' the pro-wrestler.

The punch, of course, was planned. But even so, Jericho still recalls being terrified in case something went wrong, and Tyson actually caught him with all that power.

"The moment before he swung at me, I told him, 'Just wait until I put my hands up in the air, and swing,'" he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, per talkSPORT.

"Time stood still. I am the craziest man on the planet right now, because I’m waiting for Iron Mike Tyson to take a swing at me.

"I thought 'I'm going to let him do it. Hopefully, he's going to do it the proper way. But what if he's mad? What if he misses?'"

Thankfully for Jericho, Iron Mike executed the 'working' punch perfectly, but even being 'grazed' by the boxer was terrifying.

"He barely grazed me, but I felt a wind go by my face. That’s how fast he swung. It was like a 'Swoosh!' Who swings that hard and leaves a vapour trail?!

"He was so fast and so powerful. I couldn’t imagine how powerful he was 20 years earlier."

You've got to be a brave man to take a punch from Tyson, and 15 years ago, WWE icon Jericho proved he's just that.

News Now - Sport News