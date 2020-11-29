According to reports from The Daily Star, Arsenal will not take up the chance to sign former Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen in January.

The 103-cap international is set to leave Inter Milan having struggled for game-time since swapping Spurs for the San Siro in January, and Arsenal are one of the clubs who have been offered the chance to snap him up.

However, the Gunners reportedly have no plans to move for Eriksen with Mikel Arteta instead prioritising a centre-half for the next transfer window.

There’s an obvious logic in avoiding a signing that would cause natural controversy, such is the lack of love lost between the two north London rivals.

Nonetheless, making scoring opportunities has been a massive problem for Arsenal this season - they’ve scored just one goal in their last five Premier League games - and Eriksen is nothing if not a Premier League-proven creator.

So, are Arsenal wise to snub this transfer opportunity, or could it come back to haunt them? GIVEMESPORT writers Jack Saville, Kobe Tong and Christy Malyan give their verdicts below…

Kobe Tong

“Arsenal are right to swerve a move for Eriksen, there's no doubt about it. Even in a world where the Dane would dare traverse the north London battle-lines, it's simply a risk not worth taking.

“We haven't seen the best of Eriksen for well over a year now and although he thrived in the Premier League on the whole, producing 66 assists, there are more pressing areas of improvement for Arsenal.

“The Gunners should heed the lessons of their Willian experiment which, albeit still in its infancy, has proven to be a wholesale let-down."

Christy Malyan

“While he may initially struggle to win over the fans, Eriksen solves Arteta’s major headache - the serious lack of creativity throughout his team, and especially in central areas.

“So far this season, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Dani Ceballos and Willian are the only players to average at least one chance created per game, while Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey have managed just four combined all season.

“Mesut Ozil’s shadow obviously looms large over those statistics, but that’s exactly why Eriksen could be such an effective signing for Arsenal; what is the Dane if not a Mesut Ozil who hasn’t been completely ostracised by the manager?

“Although Inter Milan’s valuation remains unclear, Transfermarkt rate Eriksen at £45m. It’s a little steep but should still be affordable for the Gunners."

Jack Saville

"Arsenal could be walking away from a perfect Ozil replacement by refusing to move for Eriksen.

"The Denmark international has struggled since the beginning of the 2019/20 season and his failure to adapt to life at Inter Milan is a legitimate concern, but he is clearly unsuited to Antonio Conte's style of play and shouldn't be discounted based on his time at the San Siro.

"At the peak of his powers Eriksen was one of the Premier League's best in class for creative playmakers, serving as a hub of creativity in Tottenham's midfield.

"Given Eriksen's experience in English football and Arsenal's glaring lack of creativity in attacking midfield positions, there really is no reason for the club to be turning down a potential move.

"This looks to be a huge mistake from Edu."

