Sami Zyan and Daniel Bryan went toe-to-toe on SmackDown again this week.

The pair have already shared the ring on a number of occasions this year, including on the biggest stage of them all at WrestleMania 36.

It was Zayn who came out on top that night, defending his Intercontinental Championship with the help of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro.

The Canadian star then went on hiatus for a number of months, before returning ahead of Clash of Champions, where he would face Bryan once again - this time in a triple threat with Jeff Hardy.

Sami won that match as well and he still holds the Intercontinental title, which Bryan very much has his eyes on.

On Friday night the pair met once again and this time, Zayn only picked up the victory via count-out - racing to get back into the ring after brawling backstage.

It's obvious WWE are building the champ up to be a cowardly heel on TV and he's playing that role perfectly, while Bryan is vying to become the 'respectable' champion that belt deserves.

Despite being the bad guy on SmackDown, following his match on Friday, Zayn praised his rival, calling him 'the best in-ring performer of our generation'.

"As much as I run my mouth, it is always an absolute privilege to be able to get in the ring with Daniel Bryan," he tweeted.

"You never know if or when it might happen again. He is, in my opinion, the best in-ring performer of our generation. Still it should be noted, I won the match."

There won't be many people arguing with you there, Sami.

Bryan is without a doubt one of the greatest to ever step foot in WWE and it's clear he commands the respect of the locker room - even the 'cowardly heels' he shares it with.

