Joe Joyce was a step too far for young Daniel Dubois.

'The Juggernaut' delivered the best performance of his professional career last night in Westminster, defeating Dubois by TKO in the 10th round to win the British, European and Commonwealth heavyweight titles.

Joyce's left jab was too powerful and it caused Dubois' eye to swell up to the point at which the Greenwich-born fighter was effectively blind in his right eye.

One final jab from Joyce in the 10th caused 'Dynamite Dubois' to take a knee and the referee proceeded to administer the full count.

Joyce is now on course for a world title shot in 2021, while Dubois will be looking to bounce back to form next year against some lower-level opposition.

The 23-year-old proved last night that he's not ready to mix it with the very best in the business, an analogy that Dillian Whyte was eager to stress to boxing fans after the fight.

Dubois' promoter Frank Warren had previously touted Whyte as a potential opponent for his client, something which the 'Body Snatcher' is still not overly happy about.

Post-fight, Whyte said, per talkSPORT: “I ain’t got nothing to say, man. I ain’t got nothing to say. Man’s out here quitting.

“Man’s out here quitting in mid-fight. S***. Man’s out here quitting mid-fight. They were saying they wanna fight me and they were gonna knock me out.

“One thing with me, no quit, straight warrior. If I’m losing, I’m getting knocked out. Straight warrior, straight warrior.

“And these cowards wanna mention [me]. F***ing fish eyes and Daniel Dubois, c***s.”

He really hasn't held back...

Whyte stated 'if I'm losing, I'm getting knocked out', a statement that was proven to be true back in August when the 'Body Snatcher' took on Alexander Povetkin.

The Russian stunned the world by knocking Whyte out cold in the fifth-round of their highly-anticipated heavyweight bout.

A rematch between the pair scheduled for November had to be postponed due to Povetkin testing positive for Covid-19 and a new date for the bout is yet to be confirmed.

