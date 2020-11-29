Euro giants decided Palace star wasn't good enough in the summer

Patrick van Aanholt could be leaving Crystal Palace in the near future.

The Dutch left-back’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning that he could agree a deal to leave in the January transfer window should a foreign club make an approach.

He remains a key member of Roy Hodgson’s squad, though, and has played in all of the club’s last five games after recovering from a shoulder injury.

It suggests that the Eagles will attempt to keep the left-back at the club, but as yet he has not committed his future.

And that has opened the door to a potential move in the winter window.

Sport Witness carries quotes from De Telegraaf journalist Mike Verweij, and he has claimed that Ajax were interested in signing the player last summer.

They scouted him, but, brutally, Ajax decided he wasn’t good enough, so decided against pursuing a move.

Verweij doesn’t rule out the possibility of that assessment changing, though it seems unlikely at this point.

He said: “He was weighed last summer and found not good enough. Perhaps van Aanholt will come into the picture in the coming period.

“But last summer he was in the picture and then he was found not good enough. So, I would be surprised if he is suddenly found to be good enough. He wasn’t, but I’m not surprised when things change.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Ajax are a genuine European powerhouse.

They play in the Champions League every season and have a conveyor belt of talent running through the club.

It is little surprise, then, that they didn’t think Van Aanholt, valued at £7.2m by Transfermarkt, was good enough.

He is 30, and has never really been anything more than a mid-table defender.

If he were to seal a move to Ajax it would come as a huge shock; the Eredivisie side have exhibited some excellent judgement, here.

