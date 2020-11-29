Mike Tyson returned to the ring for his eagerly-anticipated exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr on Saturday night.

The pay-per-view bout ended in a draw following eight entertaining rounds.

Snoop Dogg, on commentary duty at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, said it was like watching “two of my uncles fighting at a barbecue” but full credit must go to both men.

Tyson (54) and Jones Jr (51) have a combined age of 105 but still managed to put on a show, despite fears that the event would disappoint.

Tyson’s performance, in particular, pleased fight fans on social media. The American was in impressive physical condition and still looked incredibly sharp at times.

This clip from the first round proves Iron Mike hasn’t lost it…

Class is permanent.

Considering his last professional fight was way back in 2005, when he suffered a crushing defeat to Kevin McBride, this performance was certainly better than many had anticipated.

"Sometimes that two minutes felt like three minutes,” Tyson told reporters after the bout. "I'm just happy I got this under my belt and I'm going to continue to go further and do more, absolutely.

"This is bigger than fighting and winning a championship. We're humanitarians, we're helping people.

"That's bigger, I'm into that now."

While Jones Jr was disappointed when the fight was declared a draw, Tyson was satisfied with the result.

Asked if he felt he won the fight, he added: “Yeah, but I’m good with the draw. I entertained the crowd, the crowd was happy with it.”

News Now - Sport News