According to reports from Football Insider, Everton are eyeing a January loan swoop for Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli.

The England international was one of the brightest stars in the Premier League up until a few years ago, recording at least 19 goal involvements in three consecutive seasons following a move from MK Dons.

But a combination of injuries and poor form has seen his game-time suffer a significant downturn over the last few campaigns, while this time out Jose Mourinho has issued the 24-year-old just one start and one sub appearance in the top flight, equating to a mere 67 minutes of Premier League action.

That has piqued the interest of Everton who are keen to strengthen in the new year but will need to prioritise loan deals and cheap acquisitions after a summer of costly recruitment. It’s suggested the goalscoring midfielder - who Transfermarkt value at £46.8m - could be available on a temporary deal.

But considering his plight over the last few seasons, would Alli actually be a good signing for Everton? GIVEMESPORT writers Jack Saville, Jonathan Gorrie and Christy Malyan give their verdicts on that question below…

Jack Saville

“Alli needs a loan move in January to rediscover his most ludic, captivating form and give himself a slither of hope of earning a place in England's Euro 2021 squad, but Everton should snub the possibility of a short-term deal even if he is made available.

“In the shape of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Alex Iwobi, Bernard and James Rodriguez, Carlo Ancelotti already has a collection of enigmatic playmakers to choose from in his squad and squeezing the best form out of that quartet has proven to be a serious challenge for both the Italian and his predecessors.

“Given Everton's tendency to target unwanted players from elite outfits, it would be classic Marcel Brands to bring Alli to Goodison Park but it's time the divisive Dutchman dug a little deeper to realise Farhad Moshiri's vision for the club.

“Not every castoff from major teams will necessarily improve Everton’s results.”

Jonathan Gorrie

“Though there may not be an obvious place for Alli in the 4-3-3 Carlo Ancelotti has largely deployed at Everton this season, his stock has not yet fallen enough to mean he wouldn't be an astute addition on loan.

“The 24-year-old may be out of the picture for both club and country but Ancelotti of all people looks like the ideal manager to coach him back to the levels we've seen before. While it's perhaps too simplistic an explanation for the Italian's ludicrous levels of success in management, he has picked up a reputation as a 'Galactico whisperer' during his storied career.

“We saw how quickly Alli developed amid a close relationship with Mauricio Pochettino as he took to life in the Premier League like a duck to water, as well as his initial impact under Mourinho at Spurs. So, what better way of coaxing the best out of him than to work under a manager famous for his man management?

“With Ancelotti's guidance, Alli could be an excellent addition.”

Christy Malyan

“It’s the kind of signing that gives Ancelotti another weapon in attack and could turn Everton’s season from one where they flirt with the idea of qualifying for Europe to one where they’re genuine contenders for doing so.

“Statistically, Alli has always been largely dependent on goal involvements to truly shine but there’s nothing wrong with that and when you look at Everton’s returns so far this season, they could probably do with another source of goals and assists.

“After Dominic Calvert-Lewin, James Rodriguez and Michael Keane are the only players to score more than once. You’d expect Richarlison’s rate to pick up a bit but as things stand, the Toffees are heavily dependent on their centre-forward to repeatedly find the net.

“Alli’s always been at his best when ghosting into the box either side of a centre-forward who can draw away defenders and while Calvert-Lewin is by no means the same calibre as Harry Kane, he does offer that ability as well, especially while he’s in such strong scoring form.

“Alli could prove to be a great partner for DCL pushing on from midfield and the fact it’d be a loan deal negates the risk on the Toffees’ part.”

