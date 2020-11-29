Paul Heyman has been thrust back into the spotlight on SmackDown in recent months.

He's been acting as 'special counsel' to Roman Reigns following his return to WWE at SummerSlam.

Heyman has wasted no time in getting to work, either.

Renowned as one of the best talkers in pro-wrestling history, he's fired shots at numerous challengers who want to take the Universal Championship off Reigns.

This weekend, he was involved in a heated debate with Kevin Owens on Talking Smack and many fans are calling their segment some of the best character work they've ever seen.

But before Heyman got into it with KO, he actually had some massive praise for Bianca Belair, who he called the 'future' of WWE. He told the up and coming star:

"I would be remiss if I don't also let Bianca know, and I think she knows this quite well, You're the future of the women's division and [future is] a word that is thrown around here a lot, but you are.

"You are an athlete with amazing credentials. You bring those credentials and that credibility to WWE. What you do is truly worthy of the tagline 'the EST of WWE.'

"I am in awe of the magnitude of your talent. You know, my feelings about The Street Profits. Those same feelings of admiration are bestowed upon you as well and I think that you know that."

That's incredibly high praise!

As Kayla Braxton pointed out, Heyman doesn't give out compliments like that very often so when he does, it's important to take notice.

It's well known that Belair is highly-rated in WWE anyway, but following this praise, we really hope she'll kick on and make a massive statement on the main roster in the coming weeks.

Are we looking at our 2021 Women's Royal Rumble winner, perhaps?

