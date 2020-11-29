The entire Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr card on Saturday was one of the most unique events in boxing history.

However, it was not just the fights in the ring that drew attention. The overall presentation of the show had to be seen to be believed at times, especially in the case of some of the guest commentary from Snoop Dogg!

The iconic rapper was on top form throughout the night, as he joined a broadcast that included legendary combat sports announcer Mauro Ranallo and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Perhaps Snoop's best work on the evening, though, came immediately following Jake Paul's second-round knockdown of former NBA player Nate Robinson.

YouTube star Paul had already floored his opponent in the opening round of their contest. It did not take long for him to repeat the dose either - leading to some absolute gold from Snoop.

Soon after Paul sent Robinson face-first to the canvas, Snoop came alive.

"Oh, my God, Lawd have mercy! Oh, Jesus," exclaimed the 49-year-old loudly, before launching into a full verse of the spiritual hymn 'Precious Lord, Take My Hand'. You can see the full clip in the video below, but the way in which the music superstar embraces the moment is fantastic.

Snoop's reaction tells you that the bout should have been stopped there and then. Inexplicably, though, the referee allowed a clearly dazed Robinson to continue - and suffer a brutal knockout seconds later.

His announcing duties were not Snoop's only role on the night either, as he performed a profanity-laced medley of some of his greatest hits prior to the main event between Tyson and Jones.

Sadly, the BT Sport feed in the UK was handled by its own commentary team of Ronald McIntosh and Andy Lee, meaning that viewers on this side of the pond did not get to experience Snoop in all his glory.

Based on the overwhelmingly positive reaction on social media, however, fans want to see Snoop Dogg back in the commentary booth as soon as possible. As Twitter user @ryangibbo13 put it: "Never thought I'd hear Snoop on boxing. We need more of his co-commentary."

Given the entertainment he blessed us with on Saturday night, it is hard to argue with that point of view.

