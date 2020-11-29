Jake Paul proved with his knockout win over Nate Robinson on Saturday night that he can certainly throw a punch.

The 23-year-old had already floored the former NBA star twice before ending the fight with a third brutal knockdown.

Robinson was left unconscious and required medical assistance inside the ring following his debut.

These worrying scenes led to seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano expressing her fears that a celebrity will be seriously hurt if these fights continue happening.

“They need to stop this stupid celebrity boxing thing," Serrano said. "Boxing is a serious game. Nothing to be doing for YouTube likes.

"Most amateurs turning pro fight four rounds, these guys are debuting in a six-rounder. Someone's going to get really hurt one day. Not cool at all."

But Paul has no plans to walk away from boxing after securing the second victory of his boxing career.

The YouTube star called out MMA duo Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis immediately after the bout, insisting he will knock both fighters out.

Danis, McGregor’s teammate and close friend, then reacted to this call-out on Twitter.

The 27-year-old American tweeted: “You just fought a retired nba reject be careful what you wish for little guy @jakepaul”

He then followed up that tweet with a rather embarrassing photo of Paul, alongside the caption: “Dance for me b*tch @jakepaul.”

If antagonising McGregor and Danis was Paul’s primary objective with his post-fight comments, it seems to have had the desired effect.

News Now - Sport News