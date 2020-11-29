YouTube star Jake Paul claimed his second victory in professional boxing on the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr undercard.

The 23-year-old defeated former basketball star Nate Robinson with a brutal knockout in the second round of the fight.

Paul had scored two knockdowns prior to the KO and Robinson required medical assistance in the ring after taking the full force of his opponent's heavy right hands.

After the bout, Paul proceeded to call out UFC stars Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis as he seeks to make his way in the world of professional boxing.

Another potential opponent for the 23-year-old is fellow YouTube sensation KSI, the man who defeated his older brother Logan last year.

The Brit has made his desire to fight Jake in the four-cornered ring very clear in the past and he fired shots at the American on Twitter after his knockout victory over Robinson this morning.

KSI tweeted to his 6.3 million followers: "I saw nothing special from Jake lol. Soon come."

As we mentioned previously, a fight between the pair has been on the cards for a while, especially after Paul defeated KSI's close friend AnEsonGib back in January.

Speaking to the BBC in May, KSI explained that he wanted to fight his new American nemesis to "finish this whole thing off".

"I don't need to [fight], but I want to," the Brit said. "I just need to humble him, I need to finish this whole thing off.

"Gib [AnEsonGib] was meant to do it in January, but unfortunately he failed so I'm here to finish this whole YouTube boxing thing for good.

"And that's it, Jake Paul is the last person. He's beaten my bro, he's beaten one of my best mates.

"It needs to happen. I can't just duck him, I can't just hide way from him, I need to let him know who's boss and who's the king of this YouTube boxing thing."

