Louis van Gaal sold a host of popular players during his two years at Manchester United.

As well as sanctioning the departures of Nemanja Vidic, Rio Ferdinand and Darren Fletcher on free transfers, he also shipped out Patrice Evra, Rafael, Nani, Robin van Persie, Shinji Kagawa, Danny Welbeck and Javier Hernandez.

The Dutchman, quite understandably, felt he needed a complete overhaul after taking over from David Moyes, under whom United had finished seventh in 2014.

However, some of that business raised eyebrows at the time and ever since, has left United fans asking if Van Gaal's decisions were a little premature.

Years on, United's defence looks shakier than ever.

Even after the £80 million addition of Harry Maguire - who, let's face it, hasn't exactly been rock solid - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still searching for a competent partner for the centre-back.

Victor Lindelof has failed to impress, while Eric Bailly and Phil Jones have been plagued by injury problems.

According to The Sun, that means United are lining up a shock move to re-sign Jonny Evans, one of the cohort who struggled for game time and was sold by Van Gaal in 2015.

A source reportedly told the newspaper that “Johnny’s name has come up in conversation. There are still a lot of people here who have plenty of time for him - and that includes Ole and Mike Phelan.”

Leicester City signed the Northern Irishman for £3m from West Brom after the Baggies were relegated in 2018.

The 32-year-old, who has made six Premier League appearances this term, is out of contract at the end of the season.

That means he is currently valued at just £9m by Transfermarkt, so he would be a perfect fit for United's slim January budget - which could consist of just £20m. Six months later, he'll be available on a free transfer.

The defender's wife Helen still works for United, where the couple met, as a reporter for MUTV.

It will take some serious work to fix United's problems at the back, but Evans remains a reliable option and it's a move that would make sense for all parties.

