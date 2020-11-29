Manchester United need to continue building momentum against Southampton.

Prior to the international break, it looked as if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was on the brink of departing.

However, consecutive victories over Everton and West Brom, as well as a Champions League waltz past Istanbul Basaksehir, have eased the pressure.

Yet United's position is always precarious and one man who remains unconvinced is Roy Keane.

The former Red Devils midfielder has never shied away from offering his opinions in the Sky Sports studio and it was no different ahead of Sunday's game.

The Irishman, who has often been particularly critical of David de Gea, was asked whether the goalkeeper has improved his performances since Dean Henderson returned from his loan at Sheffield United - and Keane didn't hold back.

"They've been a little bit better. I think it's certainly helped that Henderson has come back to the club. I think he's got a proper competition there now, when they go to training every day, look each other in the eye," he said.

"He knows if he makes too many mistakes, as many as he's made the last few years, then Henderson will be in.

"His form has been a little bit better. I have to say I'm still not his biggest fan. I just don't think he does enough for me. He's on a huge contract, he's made big mistakes that have cost United big points.

"He's got one league title in 10 years. That is not a great stat.

"That's because he was playing sometimes in front of a really poor back four. And that's his job. Some of the saves he makes, I think everyone gets carried away."

Keane then went on to claim he could have saved a series of De Gea's best efforts - some of them tongue-in-cheek, the others we suspect not.

The United legend is airing many fans' frustrations with the Spanish international, who has been guilty of some awful howlers. Yet he can't take responsibility for the club's poor record in recent years and often, he's been the only real saving grace.

