Lionel Messi and his Barcelona teammates took a moment to remember the legendary Diego Maradona ahead of their La Liga clash against Osasuna on Sunday.

Maradona, who passed away after suffering a heart attack earlier this week, played for the Catalan club between 1982-1984.

Messi was described as the ‘new Maradona’ during the early years of his illustrious career and went on to play under the World Cup winner.

The current Barça captain paid tribute to Maradona on social media this week, writing: "A very sad day for all Argentines and for football. He leaves us but does not leave, because Diego is eternal.

"I keep all the beautiful moments lived with him and I send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP."

Messi then joined in the tributes for Maradona prior to kick-off on Sunday…

Martin Braithwaite went on to open to scoring for the hosts at Camp Nou, although many thought Messi had initially bundled the ball into the net.

Replays showed it came off Braithwaite; however, Messi came dangerously close to producing his own version of Maradona’s infamous Hand of God goal.

The 33-year-old stuck up his arm as the ball went into the air and certainly considered palming the ball into the net.

But rather than channelling his inner Maradona, Messi thought better of it and avoided making the connection.

Watch the video here…

You wouldn’t get away with that in today’s game, not with VAR about.

Here’s some of the best reaction from social media…

Antoine Griezmann then put Barcelona 2-0 up before half-time with a rocket of a volley…

Messi went on to score Barcelona's fourth goal of the afternoon and the Argentine paid a lovely tribute to his late compatriot by revealing Maradona's Newell's Old Boys shirt under his own.

Lovely stuff.

News Now - Sport News