Survivor Series took place just one week ago but WWE are already hurtling towards December's Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view.

The final event of the year isn't one of the traditional 'Big Four' events and Vince McMahon would be forgiven for putting long-term plans in place for the Royal Rumble.

But, it seems this year's TLC PPV will be absolutely stacked.

There are a number of exciting storylines starting to take shape, surrounding Drew McIntyre and his WWE Championship, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and of course, Roman Reigns.

All three of those stars - and many more - are expected to feature at next month's PPV.

Per NoDQ.com, there are a total of NINE matches expected for TLC. Let's check out the projected card below:

1. Bayley vs Bianca Belair

vs 2. Jey Uso vs Daniel Bryan

vs 3. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax (c) vs Asuka and Lana (Women’s Tag Team Championships match)

and (c) vs and (Women’s Tag Team Championships match) 4. The Street Profits (c) vs Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler (SmackDown Tag Team Championships match)

(c) vs and (SmackDown Tag Team Championships match) 5. The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

vs 6. Sami Zayn (c) vs Big E (Intercontinental Championship match)

(c) vs (Intercontinental Championship match) 7. Sasha Banks (c) vs Carmella (SmackDown Women's Championship match)

(c) vs (SmackDown Women's Championship match) 8. Drew McIntyre (c) vs AJ Styles , Keith Lee , Riddle or Braun Strowman (WWE Championship match)

(c) vs , , or (WWE Championship match) 9. Roman Reigns (c) vs Kevin Owens (Universal Championship match)

That's one stacked card, isn't it?

It must be noted, of course, that these matches aren't final. Some WWE Superstars could be taken off - and others added - to TLC.

The WWE Championship picture is also far from clear at this moment. AJ Styles, Keith Lee and Riddle are all involved in a No.1 contender match on Monday's RAW.

It should decide McIntyre's next opponent, however, Strowman is heavily reported to be in the running too, so we'll have to wait and see what happens.

In terms of the Universal title match, it seems highly likely that Reigns will defend against Owens, given what happened on SmackDown and Talking Smack this week.

While the matches are not yet confirmed, it looks like TLC is shaping up to be a strong PPV to end 2020.

